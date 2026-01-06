Dallas rapper Zeethewizard dies after New Year's shooting outside Dallas strip club Pink House

Dallas rapper Zeethewizard has died days after a shooting in the early hours of New Year's Day outside a Dallas strip club, according to police.

Dallas police responded to Empire Central near northbound Stemmons Freeway around 3:45 a.m. Police didn't say exactly where the shooting took place, but a CBS News Texas crew at the scene reported seeing a heavy police presence in the parking lot of Pink House, a new strip club.

Several people were injured during an altercation, police said, and Dallas Fire-Rescue transported five victims to a hospital.

On Monday, Dallas police said that 25-year-old Zecquire Fields, also known as Zeethewizard, succumbed to his injuries.

The conditions of the other victims weren't shared by the police.

According to the club's Instagram page, New Year's Eve was the grand opening of its new after-hours event, with doors opening at midnight. Pink House is located where Club Safari Dallas used to be.