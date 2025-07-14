63-year-old woman found dead, man injured after call for service, Dallas police say

Officers found a 63-year-old woman dead and another man injured following a call for service Sunday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department said Monday.

DPD said at about 12:30 p.m., officers were called to a home in the 7900 block of Olusta Drive. When officers arrived at the location, they found a woman, identified as Maria Manning, dead.

Police said a man, whose name has not been released, was found injured at the scene. He was transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

DPD said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 469-934-5776 or email Laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.