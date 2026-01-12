Dallas police say violent crime dropped 12% in 2025 despite officer shortage, disputes Abbott's safety claims

Dallas police leaders told City Hall on Monday that crime across the city is down, even as the department remains hundreds of officers short of its staffing goal.

The report from the Dallas Police Department comes just days after sharp criticism from Gov. Greg Abbott, who blamed public safety concerns and police staffing levels for companies leaving Downtown Dallas.

DPD leaders told City Council's Public Safety Committee that the department currently has 3,286 officers, about 700 fewer than the city's target, but said crime trends are moving in the right direction.

According to data presented Monday, violent crime dropped 12% in 2025, with murders, aggravated assaults and robberies all declining citywide.

The updated numbers contrast with comments made last week by Abbott, who said Dallas failed to adequately fund law enforcement and linked that claim to AT&T's decision to relocate employees out of Downtown Dallas to Plano.

"It is the responsibility of local leaders to fully fund their local law enforcement," Abbott said. "Because Dallas did not do that, AT&T is now moving out of downtown Dallas."

The governor also cited homelessness, street vagrancy and the department's staffing shortfall as factors he said are endangering downtown workers and residents and contributing to business departures.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux pushed back on that characterization, telling council members that both recruiting and public safety are improving across the city.

"AT&T is not leaving because they're not safe," Comeaux said. "The numbers show downtown is safe."

Some City Council members praised the reported decline in crime during Monday's meeting.

But others said the data does not reflect what residents are experiencing on the ground. Dallas City Council member Maxie Johnson questioned whether crime statistics match daily reality in some neighborhoods.

"We need results," Johnson said. "I can't give data saying this is happening when I experience something totally different."