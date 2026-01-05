AT&T to move its global headquarters from Downtown Dallas to Plano, company officials confirm

AT&T announced Monday that it's officially moving its global headquarters from Downtown Dallas to Plano in the next three years.

AT&T President and CEO John Stankey said the decision came after a year of deliberation and was made to invest in the company's employee experience.

The new headquarters is planned to be built at 5400 Legacy Drive, which would be in proximity to Plano's popular shopping and food district, Legacy West.

Stankey said the new headquarters will span across 54 acres of land and the location provides "the necessary room to cost effectively consolidate all Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex administrative space, including our three largest locations in Central Dallas, Plano and Irving, and create a corporate campus designed for collaboration, innovation and engagement."

AT&T's headquarters had been in Dallas since 2008. Despite the move, the company said it still believes the DFW Metroplex is the right place to continue to thrive.

Dallas mayor and city manager release statements on the move

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson and City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert shared statements on AT&T's decision to move from the city. Both acknowledged the move was a sign that the company needed more space and a reflection of the company's shift in culture.

"Our city's unique economic strengths are what attracted AT&T to our urban core in 2008, and Dallas has become a global economic powerhouse since then," Johnson said. "But as we worked to retain AT&T, it became clear that its current leaders preferred a large horizontal, suburban-style campus rather than the skyscrapers that define our city center."

Johnson went on to highlight some of the city's recent economic accomplishments, including the incoming new Goldman Sach's campus and new financial sector.

Bizor Tolbert echoed Johnson in saying how Dallas has been a great city for businesses and praised the city's successes.

"Business leaders have praised our successes in our urban core, which include expanded police presence and our remarkable success relocating people experiencing homelessness. But ultimately, this was a decision that came down to AT&T's desire for a new horizontal location with significant acreage for development. AT&T's transition will be gradual, and the company will remain part of our city's fabric in the years ahead," she said in statement.

The target date for AT&T's new space is slated for the second half of 2028, company officials said.