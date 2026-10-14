Dallas police officer shoots armed suspect department reports

An investigation is underway after the Dallas Police Department said an officer shot someone on Wednesday afternoon.

Initial details were limited, but in a post on X, the department said officers were confronted by an armed suspect along the 400 block of South RL Thornton Freeway, just off I-35. Dallas Police said the suspect was struck after officers opened fire.

The department also said no officers were hurt.

CBS News Texas will update this article as new details are shared.