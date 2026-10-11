Dallas Police senior corporal accused of soliciting a prostitute, department says

The Dallas Police Department has arrested one of its own officers after police say he was accused of soliciting a prostitute.

Senior Corporal Christopher Grall was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 8, the department said. Further details about what led to his arrest were not immediately shared. Dallas Police noted that solicitation of a prostitute is a state jail felony.

Grall has worked at the department since 1990 and is assigned to the training division. Dallas Police said he has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.