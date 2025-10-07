Tip leads Dallas police to seize over 160 kilograms of meth, $100,000 in cash

A tip led Dallas police to seize more than 160 kilograms of methamphetamine, roughly $100,000 in cash, and a gun during a traffic stop last week, officials said.

Dallas Police Department

Following up on a tip submitted to police, Southwest Patrol CRT/Deployment officers found a suspect believed to be trafficking illegal drugs in the 4300 block of Communications Drive on October 1.

The investigation led to a traffic stop, where officers found 162 kilograms of meth, around $100,000, and a handgun in the car.

One person was taken into custody.

"Getting any amount of drugs off the street is a win and getting more than 160 kilos of meth off the street is a major success," said Deputy Chief Kylee Hawks, the South Patrol Group commander. "Knowing this came from a tip means people want to help us make a difference in their community."

The investigation is ongoing.