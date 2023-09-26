Dallas police release video of deadly shootout involving officers

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are continuing to investigate a shootout involving officers that left one person dead this past weekend.

On Friday, Sept. 22, police saw a silver Cadillac SUV with a fake paper tag. When they attempted to stop the SUV, the driver took off and there was no pursuit.

Around 12:30 a.m. Sept. 24, undercover officers saw the same SUV with a different fake tag on Garland Road, near Peavy Road. They then followed the SUV to the 1800 block of Barnes Bridge Road and requested police in uniform to the address.

Watch the dash and body camera footage released by the Dallas Police Department below:

When uniformed officers arrived, they saw the suspect—later identified as 55-year-old Michael Shirley—outside the SUV and commanded him to stop and show his hands.

Shirley subsequently pulled out a handgun and a responding officer fired her weapon at him, prompting a shootout.

As Shirley continued to fire, he got back into the SUV and sped northbound on El Capitan, cutting through a nearby apartment complex and coming out eastbound onto Barnes Bridge Road. He then hit a curb and flipped the SUV in the 2000 block of Barnes Bridge.

Officers saw the crash and approached the SUV on foot before getting shot at by Shirley for the second time.

Taking cover behind a parked vehicle, police returned fire—striking and killing Shirley.

A drone was deployed following the shootout and showed a woman inside the SUV.

Police said the woman was not injured, and that she reported she had gotten into the SUV voluntarily and as she and Shirley drove around, he handcuffed her to a seatbelt.

She is not considered a suspect and was not charged, according to police.

No officers were hit or injured by gunfire; however, a Dallas police vehicle was struck twice as well as an uninvolved vehicle.

Offense reports filed against Shirley include four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant and one charge of kidnapping.

Police said all charges will be cleared by exceptional arrest and that the Dallas Police Department's special investigations unit is handling the case.