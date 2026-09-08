Dallas Police officer accused of releasing body camera footage without authorization, department says

An officer with the Dallas Police Department turned himself in, as the department says he faces a misdemeanor charge.

In a news release shared Tuesday, the department said Officer Ronald Maillet Jr. turned himself in on Saturday, Sept. 5, in connection with a warrant issued by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office. Maillet is charged with the unauthorized release of a body-worn camera recording, a Class A misdemeanor.

Dallas Police did not share any details about the footage Maillet is accused of releasing. The department did note, however, that he was placed on administrative leave prior to his arrest and remains on that leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

The department said Maillet joined the force in October 2018 and is currently assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division.