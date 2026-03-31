Dallas police officer arrested for allegedly spitting on fellow officer during transport, warrant states

The Dallas Police Department said one of its own officers has been arrested after allegedly spitting in the face of another police officer during transport.

According to police reports, DeSoto officers were called just before midnight on March 21 to the 800 block of Bridgeport Drive for a reported verbal disturbance.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Toriana Edwards outside a nearby residence. Officers said Edwards was confrontational when they identified themselves and she attempted to enter a vehicle despite being told police were present.

Officers detained Edwards for her safety and theirs, the warrant states, after she made statements that included, "Shoot me, kill me, kill me right now," and showed signs of intoxication. She was placed under emergency detention to be taken to Dallas Behavioral Hospital, according to the warrant.

After being detained, she stated, "I wasn't trying to do suicide by f------ cop," according to the warrant.

During the transport, Edwards asked the officer why he had not conducted a pat-down and what would happen if she had a firearm. The officer stopped in the 1400 block of N. Cockrell Hill Road to conduct a pat-down for weapons. During the search, "Edwards spat at him, causing her saliva to make contact with his face and enter his right eye," the warrant states.

Edwards has been charged with harassment of a public servant.

The Dallas Police Department said Edwards has been with the department since 2023, and she has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.