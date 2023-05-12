Dallas police say man shot, killed 26-year-old girlfriend for having abortion

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A 22-year-old man who shot and killed his girlfriend early Wednesday did so because of a recent abortion she had, according to his arrest warrant.

Around 7:40 a.m. May 10, police responded to a shooting call outside the Church's Chicken on S. Walton Walker Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzales dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

During their investigation, police determined Gonzales had been in an argument with her boyfriend, Harold Thompson, prior to the shooting.

Nearby surveillance video captured Thompson walking with Gonzales before attempting to put her in a chokehold. Gonzales then shrugged Thompson off and they kept walking, the warrant stated.

As they continued walking in the parking lot, Thompson pulled out a firearm and shot Gonzales once in the head. Video showed Gonzales falling to the ground and Thompson firing "multiple more shots" at her before fleeing the scene.

Further investigation revealed Gonzales recently went to Colorado to get an abortion and returned just the night before, police said. They believe Thompson was the father of the child and that he did not want Gonzales to have the procedure.

Thompson has since been arrested and charged with murder.