Police: 26-year-old woman shot, killed in Oak Cliff parking lot

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in an Oak Cliff parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of S. Walton Walker Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzales fatally wounded in a parking lot.

Police determined Gonzales had been in an argument with 22-year-old Harold Thompson prior to the shooting. He has since been arrested and charged with murder.

A motive for the shooting remains publicly unknown and this investigation remains ongoing.

