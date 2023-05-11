Police: 26-year-old woman shot, killed in Oak Cliff parking lot

Your Thursday Morning Headlines, May 11th, 2023

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Dallas police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed in an Oak Cliff parking lot early Wednesday morning.

Around 7:40 a.m., police responded to a shooting call in the 800 block of S. Walton Walker Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found 26-year-old Gabriella Gonzales fatally wounded in a parking lot.

Police determined Gonzales had been in an argument with 22-year-old Harold Thompson prior to the shooting. He has since been arrested and charged with murder.

A motive for the shooting remains publicly unknown and this investigation remains ongoing.