Dallas police looking for critical missing man who could need assistance

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Dallas police are asking for your help to locate a critical missing person.

Police say Anson Dale Burdine was last seen in the 12600 block of Jupiter Road on March 20, around 2:00 p.m. He was on foot and may be confused and in need of assistance.

Police describe Burdine as a 59-year-old Black male. He is 5'9", weighs 147 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a white tracksuit, with multiple family names on the back of his shirt.

If you have information about the location of Anson Dale Burdine, you are asked to call the Dallas Police Department at 911 or (214) 671-4268.