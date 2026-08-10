Dallas police reveal new details after 2 shootings involving police last week; says officer fired at undercover officer during pursuit of car theft suspect

In a news briefing on Monday afternoon, the Dallas Police Department discussed two recent shootings that involved its own officers.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux showed body camera videos, saying they won't tolerate this level of violence.

Dallas police officer fires at undercover officer during stolen car pursuit

CBS News Texas

The incident on Thursday involved a car theft suspect, with Dallas police saying one of its officers opened fire on the suspect.

Executive Assistant Chief Terrence Rhodes said at the time that a vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale Street near East Overton Road in the Cedar Crest neighborhood early in the morning.

Investigators found the victim parked her white Porsche Cayenne outside the business while her 9-year-old daughter stayed inside the vehicle. A man, later identified as 39-year-old Renard McFadden, arrived in a stolen Ford F-150, approached the Porsche, threatened the child while indicating he was armed, and ordered her out of the vehicle.

The child ran inside the business to alert her mother. When the victim confronted McFadden, he again indicated he was armed before stealing the Porsche and fleeing the scene. The Ford F-150 was left behind and was later confirmed to also have been stolen. The victim provided officers with real-time location information for the stolen Porsche through the vehicle's tracking application.

Officers were able to track the car to Williamstown Road near Preston Road in North Dallas, more than 16 miles away, and initiated a traffic stop while a covert officer positioned his unmarked vehicle in front of the Porsche to stop McFadden from leaving. The covert officer exited his vehicle with his handgun drawn and moved toward a nearby residential yard. Another officer fired four rounds toward the covert officer and McFadden before recognizing the other police officer. The officer ceased firing. McFadden then got out of the stolen Porsche and surrendered without further incident.

No one was injured, and the suspect was arrested.

"So I'll tell you, in a perfect world, for me, if the covert officer stayed in the car and laid down it would've been perfect," said Comeaux. "It would have been perfect. Yes, he should have stayed in the car."

Investigators found a loaded handgun inside the stolen Porsche. Additional evidence recovered from the vehicle is being examined as part of several ongoing violent crime investigations. McFadden is currently charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, robbery, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Detectives are also pursuing additional charges related to other violent offenses under investigation.

CBS News Texas's JD Miles reported that the department was using Flock cameras to track the suspect, who was wanted for multiple robberies.

Shot fired at stabbing suspect

Isidoro Melo-Munoz Dallas Police Department

This incident unfolded on Friday morning. Dallas police said they were called to an apartment complex on Park Lane after a 37-year-old Isidoro Melo-Munoz reportedly stabbed a woman. The department said officers arrived and reportedly found him standing over the victim with a knife on the second-floor landing. Officers reportedly told him to drop the knife during a confrontation, but he did not. Dallas police said an officer fired their weapon, and Melo-Munoz ran away, prompting a manhunt.

Melo-Munoz turned himself in the next day. He is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of a habitation, possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram, driving while license invalid, and driving while intoxicated. There is also an immigration hold for Melo-Munoz.

The victim, who Dallas police said was dating Melo-Munoz, was taken to a hospital in stable condition. Police said officers were not injured in the incident.