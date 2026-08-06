Dallas police officer fired shot at car theft suspect, no one injured, department says

A Dallas police officer fired their weapon at a car theft suspect during a traffic stop Thursday morning.

In a news conference Thursday afternoon, Executive Assistant Chief Terrence Rhodes said that a vehicle was stolen from Sunnyvale Street near East Overton Road in the Cedar Crest neighborhood early in the morning.

Officers tracked the vehicle to Williamstown Road in near Preston Road in North Dallas, more than 16 miles away, and initiated a traffic stop.

As an officer was getting out of their car, they fired a single shot toward the suspect, Rhodes said. No one was injured, and the suspect was arrested.

It happened in front of parents and children who were just starting their day.

"I heard a gunshot and out of a megaphone, I heard, 'Get out of the car,'" said Jonah Frieden, who witnessed the incident. "Then I heard a bunch of sirens."

CBS News Texas's JD Miles reported that the DPD was using Flock cameras to track the suspect, who was wanted for multiple robberies.

Neighbors told CBS News Texas they heard a single gunshot. Video from the scene shows a black sedan in the front lawn of a home. Police have not said if the suspect was armed, or fired at officers or disobeyed commands.