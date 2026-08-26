Driver who hit pedestrian had been shot before accident; later dies in hospital, Dallas police say

A driver who hit a pedestrian had been shot before the accident, the Dallas Police Department says.

According to DPD, at about 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting call in the 8000 block of West Virginia Drive. When they arrived, officers found a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. That pedestrian was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, but police said they were stable.

Officers then located the driver of the vehicle, identified as 20-year-old Aniya Edwards, who had been shot by an unknown suspect. Edwards was taken to the hospital in critical condition, where she later died from her injuries.

No arrests have been made. DPD is asking anyone with information concerning the shooting to call 469-670-4735.