Dallas police investigate shooting during call for armed suspect threatening people

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins,
Giles Hudson

CBS Texas

Dallas police are investigating a shooting involving police in the 4300 block of Woodhollow Drive around 8 p.m., the department said Monday night.

Dallas PD said officers were called to reports of an armed suspect who was allegedly threatening people. During the encounter, one suspect was shot.

No officers were injured, Dallas PD said. CBS News Texas crews are headed to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

