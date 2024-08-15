Dallas police investigate alleged attempted kidnapping neighbors believe was something else

Dallas police investigate alleged attempted kidnapping; neighbors believe it was something else

DALLAS — Over the last few days, it's been widely reported that Dallas police are investigating what they believe was an attempted kidnapping in a North Dallas neighborhood Monday afternoon. A young man exiting a white SUV and approaching a group of kids was identified as the suspect.

Thursday, the department said it's still investigating, but provided more information.

They said the involved individuals have been identified, are under the age of 18, and have been cooperating with the investigation. In this case, detectives do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time. No arrests have been made in this case.

"Originally, we were very worried," Cori Pratt said. "We were all on very high alert."

Pratt lives about a half mile from Old Pond Drive, where the alleged incident occurred.

As the Expanded Neighborhood Patrol coordinator for the nearby Highlands North Homeowners Association, she worked to learn more about this incident on Monday.

"I got in touch with an officer from our area, who patrols our area, and I asked him if he could verify, confirm any of this information and he said he could," she said.

Pratt said the next day, the officer contacted her with an update.

"He reported that no one had been arrested and that it was not filed as an attempted kidnapping," she said.

She put this information in an email and sent it to homeowners. It also stated the officer confirmed with a lieutenant that the incident started when one of the children threw an object, possibly a water balloon or ball, striking the man's vehicle, causing him to stop and confront the group.

"I certainly understand how anybody would be absolutely terrified if their kid came screaming and said I'm being kidnapped or somebody is coming after me," she said. "I totally understand that."

However, with this investigation now going viral across multiple platforms nationwide, Pratt is hoping people will wait to learn more from police before making judgment.

"Innocent until proven guilty, right?" she said.