Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies after being found shot in alley, Dallas police say

By Briauna Brown

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A homicide investigation is underway after officers found a man fatally shot, the Dallas Police Department said Sunday.

According to DPD, officers responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Berkley Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in an alley, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

DPD has not released any suspect information, but said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Dallas Police Detective Cody Clark at 214-671-3584 or email cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.  

Briauna Brown

Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.