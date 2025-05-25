Man dies after being found shot in alley, Dallas police say

A homicide investigation is underway after officers found a man fatally shot, the Dallas Police Department said Sunday.

According to DPD, officers responded to a call for service in the 1900 block of Berkley Avenue at about 5:50 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found an unconscious man in an alley, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officers said the victim, who has not been identified, died at the scene.

DPD has not released any suspect information, but said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to call Dallas Police Detective Cody Clark at 214-671-3584 or email cody.clark@dallaspolice.gov.