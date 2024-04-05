Dallas Police hold BBQ fundraiser for officer shot in the line of duty

DALLAS — The Dallas law enforcement community held a fundraiser Friday for an officer shot in the line of duty. He has a long road of recovery ahead, but his fellow officers wanted to show their support for the Dallas Police officer and his family.

The morning of March 14, 2024, is seared into the minds of the Dallas Police Department, and April 5 touched the hearts of those who know Officer Tyler Morris.

Dallas Police Assistant Chief Reuben Ramirez said Morris is recovering after being shot in the hip trying to stop a teenager driving erratically.

"The police field is a difficult field for a number of reasons, and sometimes the part that gets left out of the equation is the emotional part of the job," Ramirez said. "It's incredibly impactful to be injured in the line of duty in any capacity, let alone a very serious life-threatening injury our officer had."

Morris remains in a wheelchair as his physical and mental scars continue healing.

"The journey is long, and the road to recovery can be difficult. We want to make sure that support continues and that we don't lose sight of showing how much we care both as a community and as a police department," Ramirez said.

Sgt. Ed Lujan is the chairman of Assist the Officer Foundation and knows all about surviving a near-death situation.

"I was run over three times by a car," Lujan said.

Lujan made a full recovery, and he joined about 100 other law enforcement officers in showing their support for Morris at a BBQ fundraiser at the Dallas Police Association.

"This is what's happening. He's such a good officer. You can see the outpouring of love and support for an officer who's only been on the force for four years," Lujan said.

Officer Morris worked his way up to manning the skies as a helicopter pilot for Dallas Police. His brothers and sisters in law enforcement said his work ethic and strength leaves an imprint in the department.

"To watch his recovery unfold, I think it's a lesson we all can learn from. While we're here to support him, he's actually teaching and encouraging us as well," Ramirez said.

Morris is expected to continue physical therapy for at least a few more months with the support of his family in blue.