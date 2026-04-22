Dallas police honor most decorated K‑9 at rare retirement ceremony

A decorated member of the Dallas Police Department received a hero's sendoff Wednesday night as officers gathered to celebrate the retirement of Figor, a K‑9 credited with one of the most courageous acts in the unit's history.

The event at the Dallas Police Association is believed to be the first retirement party for a police dog held there. Figor – a 4‑year‑old Belgian Malinois – leaves the force as DPD's most decorated K‑9, earning the department's Medal of Valor and the Star of Texas from Gov. Greg Abbott. His record includes 200 deployments and 16 apprehensions.

But it was a night in April 2023 that cemented his legacy.

Body camera video from that incident shows Figor and his handler, Senior Corporal Scott Jay, chasing a suspect wanted in an aggravated assault. Figor located the man hiding in a creek bed and was shot during the confrontation. Despite being wounded and bleeding heavily, he continued pursuing the suspect until officers were able to fatally shoot him.

"I knew that night that he had gone above and beyond to prove his devotion to me," Jay said. "Because of his actions, I was able to get in and save both of our lives."

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A celebration fit for a hero

Wednesday's celebration included pet‑friendly cakes, toys, and gifts from fellow officers. Figor also performed one final demonstration of his takedown skills before settling in to enjoy his party treats.

Figor will spend retirement with Jay and his family on their 20‑acre property in Ellis County – a peaceful end to a short but extraordinary law enforcement career.

"During training, you could tell that there was a special bond that was growing between us," Jay said.

Officers said Figor's service made the city safer – and left a lasting bite out of crime.