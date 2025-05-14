Suspect charged with murder in fatal stabbing of 83-year-old man, Dallas police say

A suspect has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of an 83-year-old man in Dallas, police said.

At about 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, May 13, officers responded to a stabbing call on Helen Street near Haskell Street in South Dallas. According to officers, when they arrived, they found Verner Johnson stabbed. Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

Officials said the suspect was identified as 21-year-old Derrick Wicker, who was arrested and charged with murder.

Police didn't release any information surrounding the connection between Wicker and Johnson or what led up to the stabbing.

DPD said the investigation is underway, and if anyone has any information to call 214-671-4226 or email Joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.