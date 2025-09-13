Dallas police arrest suspect in hit-and-run death of local comedian Henry Cruz

The Dallas Police Department has made an arrest in the hit-and-run death of a local comedian.

DPD confirmed Saturday that Angel Vergara Rosas was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged with collision involving death. Police did not say what led them to Vergara Rosas or provide any additional information about the case.

It is also unclear whether Vergara Rosas is still in jail or out on bond. CBS News Texas is working to confirm those details.

Henry Cruz killed in crash near Deep Ellum

The victim, 29-year-old Henry Cruz, was a standup comedian based in Dallas who performed at clubs in the area.

Police said Cruz was hit and killed near Elm Street and the I-345 ramp, between Downtown Dallas and Deep Ellum, just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23. The suspect did not stop, police said.

Noah Robertson, who was with Cruz at the time of the accident, told CBS News Texas a car was coming off of the exit ramp going "extremely fast."

"The car started veering in our direction towards us. As soon as I opened my mouth to say anything, it was too late. Henry got hit by the car and it nearly missed me," Robertson said.

Multiple Dallas comedy clubs including Sharks and Comedy Arena honored Cruz after his death.