Admired Dallas comic Henry Cruz honored after heartbreaking hit-and-run death

Saturday night, many gathered at Shark's Comedy Club to honor beloved Dallas comedian Henry Cruz, who was killed Aug. 24 in a hit-and-run.

"I've cried for Henry every single day this week, and it's hard. I'd call him every single day — how's your day, what are you doing," said Angel Hernandez.

Crash happened near Deep Ellum

Police say the incident happened just after 2 a.m. near Elm Street and the I-345 ramp, between downtown and Deep Ellum.

"Henry was an absolute joy to be around. He was hilarious. He loved to make people laugh. He loved to make people smile," said Noah Robertson.

Witness recounts tragic moment

Robertson, who organized Saturday's event, says he was with Cruz that night.

"A car came off the exit ramp going extremely fast, like 70, 80 miles an hour, and the car started veering in our direction towards us... As soon as I opened my mouth to say anything, it was too late. Henry got hit by the car and it nearly missed me," said Robertson.

Police seek driver in fatal hit

Police say the driver did not stop and there is currently no information about who they are looking for.

"Turn yourself in. It's going to clear your conscience. I know you're going through it right now. You can't live everyday life knowing you did that to somebody," said Hernandez.

Fundraiser supports Cruz's family

Ten percent of Saturday's sales at Shark's Comedy Club will go to Cruz's family. Friends have also started a GoFundMe page.

"I'm happy to say it's reached $10,232… cheering."