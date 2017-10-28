Dallas police arrest suspect in Deep Ellum sex assault case

DALLAS (CBS11) - Dallas police arrested a man on Friday night who they believe sexually assaulted two different women on the same morning.

Patrick Bailey Jr. was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

After releasing a series of security camera videos, police received a tip from someone within the community.

"I think it's amazing that just a couple of surveillance cameras and people just talking were able to find that guy," said Amber Featherstone, who manages The Pharmacy Deep Ellum.

Community members in Deep Ellum credit diligent police work, involved residents and business owners who have taken the time to install security cameras in the area.

"It shows everyone down here, you're not going to get away with just coming down here doing bad stuff," said Featherstone. "I mean you're going to get caught."

(Jerley Graves. Image via Dallas Police Dept.)

According to police, Graves had outstanding traffic warrants as well as a warrant for his arrest on a forgery charge. He later gave detectives information that lead them to believe he was responsible.

Graves has been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault, a first degree felony, and one count of possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.

Graves has a long wrap sheet that includes aggravated robbery, assault of public servant, assault causing bodily injury, and unlawful possession of firearm by a felon.

Police believe Graves sexually assaulted two women, about 50 minutes apart, while they were walking home in Deep Ellum.