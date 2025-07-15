18-year-old charged with murder in April shooting of 15-year-old boy, Dallas police say

The Dallas Police Department announced an arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old earlier this year.

DPD said 18-year-old Mysiah Clark was taken into custody on Monday, July 14, by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

Teen shot in gas station parking lot

The shooting happened at about 1:50 a.m. on April 19, DPD said.

Officers responded to a gas station on East Overton Road near I-45 and found a 15-year-old boy had been shot.

Police said the teen, whose name has not been released due to his age, was transported to a hospital, where he died.

Clark was charged with murder and is currently being held in the Dallas County jail.