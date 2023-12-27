Dallas police arrest Corey Antwon Thompson for Uptown murder

DALLAS -- Dallas police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting death of a man in Uptown last week.

Corey Antwon Thompson, 45, was arrested Tuesday in West Dallas, six days after the shooting death of 46-year-old Roderick Butler.

Corey Antwon Thompson Dallas County Jail

Thompson is in the Dallas County Jail charged with murder.

Dallas police did not immediately reveal what led them to Thompson as the suspect, or any motive.

The shooting took place outside of a Wells Fargo bank branch around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

Employees in the area recognized Butler as a familiar presence, often seen walking or sitting on a bench with bags nearby.

Family members told CBS News Texas that Butler, known for his kindness, had struggled with mental health issues but would never harm anyone. The victim's mother also clarified that her son did not bank at the location.

This is a developing story and will be updated.