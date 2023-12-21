Police searching for suspect after man shot, killed outside Uptown Dallas Wells Fargo bank branch

DALLAS -- Dallas police are searching for a suspect who shot and killed a man in Uptown on Wednesday evening.

Police say at about 5 p.m., 46-year-old Roderick Butler was shot on the sidewalk of McKinney Avenue near the corner with Maple Avenue. Paramedics brought Butler to a hospital, where he died.

Footage above the scene from the CBS News Texas Chopper shows a heavy police presence and a pool of blood in front of a Wells Fargo bank branch.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, a Wells Fargo spokesperson said "We are aware of a situation that took place near our Mckinney Avenue Branch and are cooperating with the appropriate authorities in the investigation. Any further inquiries should be directed to law enforcement."

DPD is asking anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Swanson at 469-934-5776 or at laurent.swanson@dallaspolice.gov.

This is a developing story and will be updated.