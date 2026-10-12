Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress says no biblical or moral objection to livestreaming Nidal Hasan execution

The Pentagon's announcement of plans to livestream the execution of Fort Hood mass shooter Nidal Hasan is sparking debate.

And now, Dallas megachurch senior pastor Robert Jeffress is weighing in, saying he sees nothing biblically or morally wrong with it. Jeffress welcomes the news that the Fort Hood mass shooter is scheduled to be executed by firing squa on Dec. 3.

"It's only right to execute a man who has done that," he said. "And it's the biblical answer to what you do with a violent criminal."

Jeffress said, coincidentally, six months ago, he planned to preach this past Sunday about what the Bible says on capital punishment.

"The very first law that God gave to Noah after he left the ark was whoever sheds man's blood by man, his blood should be shed. Capital punishment is God's idea for showing the value of human life."

Ex-Army major Nidal Hasan was convicted of killing 13 people and wounding 32 others at Fort Hood in 2009.

The Pentagon has announced plans to livestream the military execution. However, over the weekend, President Trump said he'll make the final decision.

"There are two thoughts: don't show it and show it because you know by showing it, maybe other people won't be doing what he did," the president said to reporters outside the White House on Saturday.

"There could be some repercussions of this," Jeffress said. "Some that may make live streaming not the right way to go, but what I'm saying is there is no moral reason not to livestream... and certainly no biblical reason not to live stream."

Just days ago, Pope Leo renewed his criticism of all forms of capital punishment.

Some lawmakers worry broadcasting the execution could inspire more violence.

"The concern would be that you would create a video that would be a recruiting tool for future terrorists," said Mike Johnson, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. "We've got to think through the policy implications of all that. I wouldn't be watching it if it was aired."

We asked Jeffress about that possibility.

"It possibly could, or it could possibly stop violence if people saw the horrific things that happened to those who commit violence," said Jeffress. "One purpose God gives for capital punishment is to make other people fearful of doing the same crime."

As for whether Jeffress himself plans to watch the execution, he says he hasn't decided, but is leaning toward it if it happens.