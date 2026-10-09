Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress backs livestream of Fort Hood shooter's execution

The senior pastor of a Dallas megachurch has come out strongly in support of the Pentagon's plan to livestream the December execution of Fort Hood mass murderer Nidal Hasan.

Dr. Robert Jeffress, who leads the 16,000-member First Baptist Dallas and is a Fox News contributor and longtime Trump supporter, expressed his support in a Facebook post.

"Capital punishment is commanded by God in Genesis 9:6 to remind people of the sanctity of human life," Jeffress wrote on the social media platform. "The more people that can see that truth illustrated through a public execution, the better."

In the post, Jeffress tagged the U.S. Department of War and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who announced plans Thursday to livestream Hasan's execution, scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 3 at Fort Hood.

Dr. Robert Jeffress First Baptist Dallas

"He's gonna get a firing squad of soldiers, as it should be," Hegseth told Jack Posobiec on Real America's Voice. "We'll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it's public – because people need to understand that there's serious consequences for these types of things."

On Nov. 5, 2009, Hasan, an Army psychiatrist, opened fire at Fort Hood's soldier readiness center, killing 13 people and wounding 32 others. Witnesses said he shouted "Allahu Akbar" before firing more than 140 rounds at soldiers preparing for deployment.

But Vice President JD Vance cast doubt on the livestream plans on Friday.

"I don't know that that's actually going to happen," Vance said, adding that he would not watch if the execution were broadcast.

Jeffress' comments come as Fort Hood shooting survivors and victims' families weigh whether to witness Hasan's execution, with some planning to attend and others finding peace through faith.

Former Army Sgt. Alonzo Lunsford, who was shot seven times in the Fort Hood attack, wants to face Hasan at his execution but opposes plans to livestream it.