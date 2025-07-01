New Florida law cracks down on "super speeders" just in time for holiday weekend

A new Florida law targeting so-called "super speeders" is now in effect, imposing tougher penalties on drivers caught going 50 miles per hour or more over the speed limit or driving recklessly at 100 mph or faster.

Stiffer penalties aim to curb dangerous driving

Under House Bill 351, which went into effect just ahead of the busy July Fourth holiday weekend, first-time offenders can face a $500 fine, up to 30 days in jail or both.

Repeat offenders risk a $1,000 fine and as many as 90 days behind bars.

A third violation within five years will result in a minimum six-month driver's license suspension.

For many South Florida residents, the law is welcome news.

"I am a mother of a seven-year-old, and just for everyone's safety out there, I think it's crucial that everybody drives in the correct speed limit and, you know, bigger fines, bigger penalties," said Stephanie Rojas. "So I think it's really important that everyone maintains safety."

Stacy Bejarano echoed those concerns.

"At 95 or on the Palmetto, it's crazy how people are speeding," she said. "It's frightening sometimes, actually, when you're driving by yourself with your baby."

Public reaction mixed

While some drivers support the tougher laws, others are more skeptical about the crackdown's effectiveness.

Hector Banegas said he learned about the law from his mother.

"She sends me a video and said, 'Oh, you got to be careful because if you drive past the mileage, you can go to jail for like a whole month,'" Banegas said.

His solution?

"I mean, I'll just get a police radar and I'll be good, you know?" he said.

Lawmakers say the goal is to reduce dangerous speeding and save lives on Florida's roads, especially during high-traffic periods like holiday weekends.