Family remembers devoted mother and toddler killed in Dallas apartment explosion The family of 38‑year‑old Marisol Perez is sharing heartfelt memories after confirming that she and her 18‑month‑old son, Erik Jr., were among the three people killed in Thursday’s apartment explosion in Oak Cliff. Loved ones described Perez as a “dedicated mom” with “a good heart and wonderful intentions,” recalling her kindness and the love she poured into her children. Relatives say the loss of both mother and son has left them devastated as they continue to process the tragedy.