Dallas nonprofit offers free prom dresses this weekend for teens

DALLAS - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Dallas are working hard this weekend to make sure high schoolers who can't afford a prom dress don't go without one.

Saturday is the organization's annual Prom Dress Extravaganza. Dallas-area teens are invited to browse through their selection of hundreds of gently used and new gowns to find their dream prom night attire.

Organization leaders say they understand prom season can be financially taxing on families and hope the event offers peace of mind.

"Between the dress, the shoes, the hair, the makeup... all of those things really do start to add up," said Anitra Hunt with the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dallas. "This is one of those events we put on every year to help families reduce the cost of prom."

They collect donated dresses with the help of their community partners to offer them free of charge. Many dresses were donated by Comerica Bank.

This year, they expect more girls than ever.

"Last year we had about 50 girls, but this year we anticipate hundreds of girls," Hunt said.

It's mostly because inflation has caused the prices of everything to go up. The event is meant to help combat those financial burdens and make every girl feel her very best on prom night. Each gets their own stylist and very own dress.

The event will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at the East Dallas Club, 4804 Worth St., in Dallas.