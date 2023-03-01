Dallas nonprofit hosts de-escalation training for nighttime establishments

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The ongoing effort to make Dallas' nighttime establishments safer continues.

Local nonprofit 24HourDallas hosted its first ever training aimed at de-escalating the typical altercations you see in those environments.

They're partnering with the City of Dallas and Dallas police. It's the third in a series of citywide trainings through its Good Neighbor Initiative.

In Fair Park, employees from dozens of local bars and restaurants came together for one reason.

"We're trying to keep the area safe and make sure our customers are safe," Reno's Chop Shop Owner Steve Haldiman said.

"Bars deal with violence all the time," Eric Dybing, with Management of Violence Education (MOVE) Training said. "The question is at what point do you terminate it?"

Dybing said if you identify it early and use intellectual skills and psychology, you will have the best outcome.

"Tell them that you're there to help them.. and make them have a good time," he said. "Make them feel like they're still an important guest to us. That feeling that they're disrespected is when they go out to the car where that gun is staying. I need to take that away."

The Dallas Police Department adds that businesses should have a written policy regarding de-escalation, require training and document any incidents that occur.

"We're always wanting our folks when they come to visit Dallas, visit our entertainment areas, to have a great time, to have a safe time and to want to come back," Deputy Chief Israel Herrera said. "Plans do you help de-escalate crime and it's really responsive in a way that you know how things are going to occur."

Attendees said it's valuable info they plan to use right away.

"We feel honored that they're taking such effort to improve the neighborhood," Haldiman said."When we work as a team, it absolutely works out better."