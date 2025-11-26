North Texas woman starts mobile pantry in her kitchen to feed the hungry

During the government shutdown, Misty Washington said she prayed to figure out what she could do to assist those who experienced a lapse in SNAP benefits. She said her answer came with a mission and a menu.

"I started a mobile pantry out of my car, and within hours, there were so many people in need that I just started cooking at the house and was able to feed 86 people in just a few hours," Washington said. "I just thought, like weekly, if I could provide a meal to the community, then maybe I could make a small difference in the insecurities of food."

According to Washington, the first time she posted about the free meals, 200 people showed up. The food ran out, and she said the need became obvious. So, out of her own pocket, the 46-year-old began paying to ensure others had a meal.

"What I have, I'm willing to share, and I want people to know that there is good in me, in our house, and my friends know that," she said.

Her friends and husband, Bobby, have become core supporters to carry out the mission. She can plan anything from a spaghetti lasagna menu to a Thanksgiving meal for communities along I-75. So far, Washington has served 300 meals in three weeks.

"My mom was a single parent of twins. She never let us struggle. She never let us know that she was struggling," Jamie Snuffer said. "It's a blessing to be able to help provide to other people that are in that situation."

Snuffer, a longtime friend, brought her niece, Morgan, to Washington's Mabank kitchen on Wednesday to assemble meals for a Thanksgiving giveaway in the afternoon.

"Turkey, ham, green bean casserole, dressing, gravy, rolls, homemade chocolate chip cookies, and cranberry sauce," Washington said.

The group bagged, talked, and reflected. Washington recalled being personally rich in front of her two daughters as food security was uncertain.

"We needed food at one point, and they were like, 'But you never let us know that. You never showed us that,' and it wasn't their responsibility to feel that at that moment, and I was young," she said. "I knew everything, but I wanted them to have a warm meal and be able to move on and be fine."

Washington did not know what to expect at the Goodwill Store parking lot in Mabank. There was even a slight worry that no one would come. She arrived with extra help from friends and a parking lot with people waiting in vehicles for her Thanksgiving plates. Mostly women.

"This isn't an I show. This is a lot of people coming together," she said. "It's in my kitchen. It's the idea I came up with. But I couldn't do this without them."

Before the giveaway could begin in earnest, all 100 plates were gone. Amber Dailey picked up multiple ones for her home and delivered four to people without vehicles.

"So she's helping a lot of people, a lot, and I'm grateful for it," Dailey said.

She also said the times had been so challenging that she had to make choices about who got to eat — her or her dog. Dailey said it was her dog.

"Well, I normally eat one time a day, so I'm good," she said.

As the food vanished in less than 10 minutes before the giveaway's start time, those who came asking for food brought Washington to tears.

"I don't want to turn anyone away. I feel like I put the message out there.

I feel like they depend on this meal," Washington said.

She said a person was even driving in from Tyler to get food. The plates were mainly for residents of Eustace, Gun Barrel City, and MaBank.

She and her friends were going to take the Tyler person out to dinner.

" It's alright. It's okay. It's okay. We're going to do it again. Okay?" her husband said.