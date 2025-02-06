Watch CBS News
Dallas steakhouse Nick & Sam's to keep steak named after former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic on the menu

By Julia Falcon

Shockwaves felt, Mavs fans stunned by Luka Doncic trade
DALLAS – Since former Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers just a few days ago, signage has been torn down and memorials have gone up.

One thing that won't change – Dallas steakhouse Nick & Sam's is leaving its steak dinner, dubbed The Luka, on the menu. 

The Luka is a 77 oz, 77-day-aged New York strip steak. It's a nod to Doncic's jersey number, 77.

In a post on social media, Nick & Sam's chef Samir Dhurandhar said it's not often you come across someone as special as Doncic. 

"Luka is one of the most caring, warm, and funniest guys I know. His love for Dallas shined through with every conversation and game. That's why we created 'The Luka' — a dish we will continue to serve because his impact isn't defined by his profession but by his character.

Luka, no matter what stage of life you're in, I'll always cheer you on and wish you the very best. Thank you for everything you have done for our community! Looking forward to seeing you again, friend."

Doncic has said the trade was hard for him to process because he thought he would spend his entire career in Dallas. During his first appearance with the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Doncic didn't address trade reactions from Dallas fans but said he was thankful for those who always supported him.

Nick & Sam's also serves up The Dirk, a 41 oz steak tenderloin, also a nod to retired Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki's jersey number. 

