Dallas native Tre Johnson goes to Washington Wizards with No. 6 pick

Dallas' very own Tre Johnson, who attended Lake Highlands High School and played for the University of Texas, has been selected by the Washington Wizards with the No. 6 pick in the first round of the NBA Draft Wednesday night.

At just 19 years old, Johnson, who is 6'6", has made a name for himself.

He was named the SEC Freshman of the Year and All-SEC Second Team after averaging almost 20 points per game.

Draft analysts rate him as one of the most talented scorers and shooters in the 2025 class.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 24: Tre Johnson speaks during a Media Availability session prior to the 2025 NBA Draft at Lotte New York Palace on June 24, 2025 in New York City. / Getty Images

His former Lake Highlands High School coach, Joe Duffield, is in Brooklyn to attend the NBA Draft along with Johnson's parents.

"Just super proud, not only for him, but for his whole family," said Duffield. "Just kind of seeing the whole journey unfold, seeing the countless hours him and his father put in ... His ability to shoot the ball is really special. You know, throughout high school, he was what we call a 50, 40, 90 guy: 50% from the field, 40% from three and 90% from the free throw line."