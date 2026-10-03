Man arrested 33 years after Dallas woman found murdered in her home, police say

The Dallas Police Department announced Saturday that it has made an arrest in a 1993 murder after blood taken from the scene was entered into a national database, returning a match.

Police arrested 56-year-old Gary Len Ross on Friday, who the department noted was living under the alias of Tommy Lynn Jones. He is now charged with capital murder. A mugshot for Ross was listed online using the Jones alias.

Gary Len Ross Dallas County Jail

Ross is accused of killing Tommie Davis, a 55-year-old woman. Dallas Police said she was found murdered inside her home along the 1500 block of Haskell Avenue on May 18, 1993, and that she had been beaten with a two-by-four piece of wood and slashed with a knife.

The department said Detective Andrea Isom started reinvestigating the case and learned that some blood on a wall inside the home that did not belong to Davis was collected during the initial investigation. A DNA profile was obtained and entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), which returned a match to the alias Ross was using.

"The Dallas Police Department is committed to pursuing justice in every case, no matter how much time has passed," said Major Bobbie Epperson of the Dallas Police Department's CAPERS Unit in a statement. "Detective Isom's meticulous and persistent work exemplifies the dedication of our CAPERS Unit. We hope this arrest brings a measure of closure to Ms. Davis's family and serves as a reminder that justice will always be pursued."

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone who can offer more information can call Detective Isom at 214-671-3701 or send her an email.