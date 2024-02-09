Dallas mother recovering after being attacked by dog outside her home

Mother describes dog attack outside her home in Dallas

DALLAS — A Dallas mother is recovering tonight after surviving a recent dog attack.

The attack was caught on the victim's home's surveillance camera.

Surveillance video shows the moment Reyna Gutierrez was bringing her children home from school when a dog attacked them.

"I had the dog right here next to me," described Gutierrez in Spanish.

CBS News Texas' photographer Ulysses Romero translated the conversation.

"He showed up out of nowhere running I didn't see him and he began attacking."

Her daughter jumped on top of a car to get away while her son ran to their home.

"I was afraid that he would go towards the children, that he would go towards them or that he would knock me down and bite me in my stomach or in my face I was afraid," said Gutierrez.

"I had my son's backpack and that's what I used to protect my stomach because I'm pregnant."

A construction worker heard the screams and ran to help her.

"And the dog started attacking him," said Gutierrez.

Neighbors rushed over and eventually got her to the hospital.

"The teeth marks you can see from the top and bottom of the arm," said Gutierrez.

She's home recovering but memories of that attack have left her in fear.

"Since I came home from the hospital, I have been afraid to leave home," said Gutierrez.

We reached out to Dallas Animal Services (DAS) which is investigating the attack to ask if the dog's owner has been penalized, and what happened to the dog.

A spokesperson for DAS told us they are unable to share any details at this time because the investigation is still ongoing.

Gutierrez's family has created a GoFundMe to help them pay the medical bills associated with the attack.