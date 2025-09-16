Dallas motel manager remembered for kindness after brutal machete killing

The grief and outrage sparked by the horrific killing of a beloved East Dallas motel manager have galvanized a community still reeling from the brutality of the crime.

Chandra Nagamallaiah, known affectionately as "Bob" to friends and longtime guests, was killed last Wednesday in a vicious machete attack at the motel he managed. Authorities say a motel employee is charged with beheading the 50-year-old father and husband.

While the gruesome nature of the crime has drawn national attention — including a statement from former President Donald Trump regarding the suspect's immigration status — those who knew Bob are urging the public to focus on the life he lived, not the way it ended.

Remembering Bob

"He was a kind man. I got to know him a little over time. He helped me a few years back, a time in my life when I needed it," said Jared Collins, a former guest at the motel who once relied on Bob for shelter and support.

Bob's story is one of quiet generosity and resilience. He came to the United States from India, working tirelessly to provide for his family and build a better future.

"Bob was not just a hardworking man — he was a loving husband and a devoted father who dreamed of a better life for his family," wrote family friend Maulik Kaneria in a social media tribute.

A Community Response

In the wake of the tragedy, more than 6,000 people have donated to a GoFundMe campaign supporting Bob's family. The fundraiser has surpassed $370,000, a testament to the impact Bob had on those around him.

In a statement shared by the fund's organizer, Bob's family expressed their gratitude and hope that his memory will be honored:

"We want the community to remember Chandra for the way he lived, not the way he was taken from us. He should be remembered as the man who worked tirelessly, who always had a kind word and a smile, and who never hesitated to help others in need."

As the investigation continues, the community remains united in grief—and in remembrance of a man whose quiet kindness left a lasting mark.