Dallas girls reported missing last seen with each other, police say

The Dallas Police Department is looking for a teenager and a young girl who were last seen together early Wednesday morning.

Police said they're looking for 13-year-old Briasia Landrum and 5-year-old A'mree Hines, both Black girls. Landrum has brown eyes and a short blonde haircut. She stands at 5 feet tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a short dark blue shirt, blue-and-pink Playboy pajama shorts, and carrying a small pink glittery backpack.

Photos of Briasia Landrum and A'mree Hines. Dallas Police Department

Hines has brown eyes and purple and pink hair styled in a ponytail. She stands about 3 feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with yellow circles, light blue jeans, sandals, and carrying a small pink glittery backpack.

Both girls were last seen around 5 a.m. along the 1400 block of Belleview Street, south of I-30. Dallas Police say they both may need help.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or Dallas Police at 214-671-4268.