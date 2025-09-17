Video shows Dallas dad delivering his newborn outside hospital as staff rush to help

Hospital surveillance video shows staff spring into action after a baby was delivered in an SUV

Parents of a newborn baby in Dallas will have a great story to tell their daughter about how she was born, complete with proof. Surveillance video captured the whole thing.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center released video of baby Kamilah Mendoza's first moments in the world on Sept. 2, and how it took just minutes for her and mom Angelica Martinez to go from the passenger's seat to a hospital room.

The video shows a white SUV pulling up to the hospital entrance, Luis Mendoza, Angelica Martinez's husband, getting out and asking the valet attendant to get help. He then opens the passenger door and leans in. What the video does not show is Luis Mendoza delivering his own baby girl.

Dad delivers baby outside Methodist Dallas

"Two blocks away from the hospital, she started having big contractions," Luis Mendoza said of his wife, Angelica Martinez. "The baby's head started coming out, and I reached out to make sure she didn't come out."

The first person from the hospital to make it to the scene was Carrie Urista, a retired nurse manager who now volunteers at the front desk.

"Dad was the hero of the day," Urista said."He had already lifted the baby up and laid her on Mommy's tummy."

The next person to arrive was John Phillips, the hospital's president, who happened to walk by.

Soon after, nurses and doctors began streaming out of the hospital doors and converging on the SUV from two directions, bringing emergency supplies and tending to Martinez and baby Kamilah.

"Not every day at a hospital is like a television drama, but this day it was," Phillips said. "I'm just thankful at Methodist Dallas we always have good people available to take care of our amazing patients."

Hospital staff rush to help after dramatic SUV birth

Minutes after they arrived, Martinez and Kamilah were on a stretcher and on their way to the labor and delivery department.

Mom and baby are both doing well, the family said. Two weeks after her dramatic entrance to the world, Kamilah and her parents returned to Methodist Dallas Medical Center to thank the people who helped them.