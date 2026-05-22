Isolated storms, rain possible as temperatures warm into mid-80s across North Texas Memorial Day weekend

TGIF, North Texas!

Fog develops during the Friday morning commute, reducing visibility. Once the fog clears, residents will see a mix of clouds and sunshine to close out the workweek.

Temperatures will be warmer in the mid-80s by Friday afternoon. Most will stay dry, with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm.

Looking ahead to Friday night, there is a low-end level 1 risk NW of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex with a level 2 risk clipping our western counties. Gusty winds and some hail would be the main threats if these storms hold together as they move east. The timing of this is likely after midnight Saturday.

For Memorial Day weekend, isolated to scattered thunderstorms stay in the forecast along with warm and muggy conditions. If storms continue into Saturday morning, it will lower the chance of seeing more thunderstorms by afternoon. Rain chances on Saturday will be 40%, and they will fall to 30% on Sunday and Memorial Day.

Keep your outdoor plans this weekend, but make sure you have a plan in place for where to go if you hear thunder. Looking ahead to next week, storm chances continue, and temperatures stay warm in the 80s.