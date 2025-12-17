Dallas mayor pitches city to aerospace leaders during Montreal trip

Mayor Eric Johnson used a quick trip to Montreal this week to pitch Dallas to aerospace industry leaders as a prime destination for investment.

The city said in a news release that he arrived Tuesday evening and participated in a series of meetings on Wednesday before flying back to DFW.

Breakfast with aerospace executives

Johnson attended a U.S. Consulate‑hosted aerospace breakfast, where he delivered remarks on Dallas's business climate to industry leaders.

Representatives from major aerospace organizations participated in the event, including Aero Montréal, the Aerospace Industries Association of Canada, Bell Textron, Bombardier, CAE, and Héroux‑Devtek, the city said.

Meetings with Bombardier officials

Johnson met at Bombardier headquarters with Zeshan Malik, the company's vice president of global expansion and corporate strategy, toured the Laurent Beaudoin Completion Center, and discussed ways to deepen the company's partnership with Dallas, according to the city.

"Bombardier has a major maintenance, repair, and operations center at Dallas Love Field Airport, and CAE operates the largest corporate aviation training center in the world at DFW International Airport," the city said in the release.

Economic discussion over lunch

He then held a working lunch with Pierre Cléroux of the Business Development Bank of Canada to discuss business and economic challenges common to Dallas and Montréal, as well as opportunities for and drivers of Canadian direct investment in Dallas.

Talks with tech and arts firms

Johnson also met with Phillipe Ritchot, vice president of partnerships at iGotcha Media, to explore public‑sector applications for transparent LED display technology.

In addition, he spent time with Felix Marzell, co‑founder and president of LeMonde Studio, which is developing 17 interactive art installations for Dallas ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Return flight to Dallas

Later Wednesday, the mayor departed Montréal‑Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport for DFW International Airport.