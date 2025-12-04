Dallas Man behind a string of ATM robberies sentenced to 17 years behind bars

A Dallas man was sentenced to 17 years behind bars on Thursday for his role in a string of ATM smash-and-grabs.

Joseph Turner pled guilty to Hobbs Act robbery, which is a federal crime that prohibits robbery or attempted robbery that affects interstate or foreign commerce.

Investigators say Turner was the leader and organizer of a group of individuals involved in the crime spree that ran from May 16 to June 1, 2023. Police go on to say that the people involved smashed the glass from a convenience store with a sledgehammer before using a stolen truck or SUV to drag an ATM from the store. Once the ATM was removed, it was loaded into the vehicle, and then they took off.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said this case was investigated by the FBI's Frisco office and the Plano, Irving, Dallas, Mesquite, Carrollton, and Grapevine Police Departments.