Suspected road rage shooting in Mesquite leads to Dallas man's arrest and murder charge, police say

A suspected road rage shooting in Mesquite led police to track down a Dallas man and charge him with murder, according to authorities.

Rodrick Hanson, 50, of Dallas, was taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant was served at his residence, police said.

The incident occurred just after 5:45 p.m. Monday on the service road of Interstate 30 at Gus Thomasson Road in Mesquite, authorities said.

James Alder, 45, of Mesquite, sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by Mesquite Fire Department workers, police said. Alder was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Investigators responded and were able to locate a suspect vehicle, and later identified a potential suspect," Mesquite police said in a news release Friday. "... At this time, it is believed that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.