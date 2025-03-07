Watch CBS News
Suspected road rage shooting in Mesquite leads to Dallas man's arrest and murder charge, police say

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A suspected road rage shooting in Mesquite led police to track down a Dallas man and charge him with murder, according to authorities.

roadragesuspect.png
Rodrick Hanson, 50, of Dallas   Mesquite Police Department

Rodrick Hanson, 50, of Dallas, was taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant was served at his residence, police said.

The incident occurred just after 5:45 p.m. Monday on the service road of Interstate 30 at Gus Thomasson Road in Mesquite, authorities said.

James Alder, 45, of Mesquite, sustained several gunshot wounds and was taken to a local hospital by Mesquite Fire Department workers, police said. Alder was pronounced dead at the hospital.

"Investigators responded and were able to locate a suspect vehicle, and later identified a potential suspect," Mesquite police said in a news release Friday. "... At this time, it is believed that the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident."

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

