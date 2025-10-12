1 dead, 4 injured after shooting outside Dallas shopping center, police say

One person was killed, and four others were taken to the hospital after a shooting outside a Dallas shopping center early Sunday morning, police said.

According to the Dallas Police Department, at about 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the La Prada Shopping Center at 8300 La Prada Drive. When officers arrived, they found five victims.

Police said one person, who has not been identified, died at the scene, while the four other victims were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

No suspect description or the names of those involved in the incident have been released. Police said the investigation is ongoing.