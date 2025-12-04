Dallas Judge Amber Givens resigns, launches bid for Dallas County District Attorney

Dallas County District Court Judge Amber Givens has abruptly resigned from the bench that she has been presiding over for 11 years.

That's because she has decided to run for one of the highest offices in Dallas County. She made it official at the office of the Dallas County Democratic Party on Thursday, filing paperwork to run for Dallas County District Attorney.

"Let us lead and let us make Dallas County a model for justice once again," said Givens. "Dallas County, let's restore justice together."

The announcement sets up a primary showdown with incumbent DA John Creuzot, whom Givens has accused of being behind what she says is a smear campaign against her that includes an incident in 2021.

That's when the Givens was accused of having her court coordinator hold a proceeding over Zoom while the judge's image appeared on screen.

It led to a reprimand that Givens will appeal next week in Austin.

Earlier this year, Givens sued Dallas County to be given a $25,000 salary bonus awarded to other judges that she was initially denied.

"And for five years, they tried to break me," said Givens. "But what they did was reveal exactly why I must run for District Attorney. Because you're a Judas; will always reveal your true potential before your Peter ever will."

Creuzot would not address Givens' accusations and only responded with a statement to CBS News Texas:

"This is the United States of America. Anyone is free to run for office, the issues will be debated, and ultimately the voters will decide the outcome."

Surrounded by supporters including criminal attorneys, exonerees and the family of former DA Craig Watkins, Givens criticized the direction and fairness of the current DA's office.

"We must be honest about where we stand today," Givens said. "Those ideals have been compromised. Cases are moving without evidence. Victims and accused individuals are left without answers. Families are left in the dark. And political pressure has replaced principle."

State law requires Givens to resign before launching her campaign.

The Dallas County Commissioners Court will appoint a replacement.