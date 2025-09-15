Dallas County judge files lawsuit over exclusion from $500,000 supplemental pay, demands equal treatment under law

A Dallas County judge overseeing criminal cases has filed a legal claim against the county, alleging unequal treatment.

Judge Amber Givens presides over one of 20 criminal district courts in Dallas County.

Givens filed a court petition to issue a temporary restraining order against Dallas County commissioners from rewarding judges with a collective $500,000 in supplemental pay because the payment plan excludes her.

Lawsuit claims sole Dallas judge excluded from supplement pay

The lawsuit claims that on September 9, in a public special called session, the commissioners court voted to pay supplemental compensation to every other Dallas County district judge, "while deliberately excluding Judge Givens beginning October 1, 2025."

"I'm asking you to take Amber Givens out for a separate vote," a commissioner is heard saying last Tuesday as county commissioners took a vote to take the payment action formally.

"The Court even voted to continue providing that supplement to all other judges beyond that date," reads a statement from Nuru Witherspeeon, Givens' attorney. "Dallas County's actions are discriminatory, arbitrary, and in direct violation of state law."

Dallas judge wants "equal treatment and equal application of the law"

"I think anyone would expect equal treatment and equal application of the law, and that's what we're demanding in this instance," Given said.

According to Givens, her exclusion from the supplemental pay may have a motive, although she says that doesn't matter.

"There's no need to ask why," said Givens. "The law demands equal pay, so it doesn't matter what their reason is, because it's illegal to not apply the strict construction of this code section."

The supplemental pay is $25,000 for every district and criminal court judge.

Why was one judge excluded from supplement pay?

County officials have not made any statements about why Givens did not receive the payment or the judge's filing against them.

"When you single out an elected judge, it undermines the public confidence, and whether or not the justice system is equal," said Witherspoon. "It might suggest unequal treatment in the justice system if judges are being treated unequal by the county."

The lawsuit is seeking a temporary restraining order and a temporary injunction requiring Givens be paid the same amount as all other Dallas County district judges pending final judgment, according to a statement from Witherspoon.

Givens has been sanctioned by a state commission on judicial conduct. She continued to preside over her courtroom on Monday.