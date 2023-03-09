Dallas ISD program helps get students ReadyToWork, even if they're pursuing college & careers

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – It's a critical piece of the local economy – having enough skilled workers, ready to work. Now, a Dallas ISD program is helping students get more of those skills before they graduate high school.

"At one point we were doing internships in the summer," shares Michelle Salazar, an 18-year-old senior at Dallas' Kimball High School. Since freshman year, Salazar has been a part of the NAF Hospitality and Tourism program. "[It was] a really good opportunity for us to know how to be out in the real world – how we are going to work, how we are going to make money, how we have to be on time and stuff we just learned a lot of stuff."

Her real world and classroom instruction is also being supplemented with ReadyToWork – a DISD career training partner.

"What are your leadership skills? How do you communicate? Those are super important," explains Emilie Lewis with ReadyToWork. "The soft skills are just as important as those hard skills that we certify."

ReadyToWork works in eight DISD high schools – offering students certifications in fields ranging from forklifts to logistics to automotive and more.

"Our students graduate with four certifications," explains Alisha Jones proudly. Jones is the Kimball Hospitality and Tourism NAF Coordinator. "By the time they are a senior, they have the skills, knowledge, and expertise to go into the hospitality tourism field and be successful."

But that doesn't mean that students in the class aren't ready to explore other options.

"And through those certifications, we get experience and I feel like that's going to get me a better job," says senior Elena Ramirez.

Ramirez plans to attend UNT Dallas in the fall and wants to become a child psychologist. Still, she says the skills she's learning with ReadyToWork – resumes, how to apply, money management, and professional behavior on the job just to name a few – still work

"Growing up, my family didn't have money... so they were not going to be able to afford it," explains Ramirez of her college plans. "So, I want to work and try to pay for most of it, myself."

The ReadyToWork program doesn't discourage college – rather supporters say the program acknowledges that many students like Ramirez will have to work to pay for it. So, the skills they learn in the program will help them get better jobs while they pursue those higher education dreams... in the classroom and in life.

"It's going to help me a lot when I go to Texas A&M," says senior Samantha Colon, "How to communicate with new people with different backgrounds and just learn and adapt from that."

And what school leaders are learning is that teaching students to have options will pay off.

"We push college," says Jones. "But we have a small percentage of students that feel college is not for them. So, if college is not for you, let me know what IS for you, so I can help you move down that path."

"I feel like another thing students are struggling with is feeling pressured to choose their whole life right now," explains Lewis with ReadyToWork. "And it's like 'no, there are so many opportunities... here are some of them and here's how you actually navigate that'."

Jones says it's important to remind students of the well-paying careers that don't require four-year degrees and the loan debt that often accompanies that path.

"It's okay for me to say that college is not for me. I don't want to go to college. But. I want to pursue plumbing. I want to pursue a career in hospitality. I want to pursue a career as an electrician. Or I want to go to into the engineering field. It's okay. And if we have options to provide those students. Why not give it to them?"